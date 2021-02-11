Sen. Briggs plans to make renewed push for Medicaid expansion in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans go to work every day, yet continue to go without health insurance. A legislative proposal to provide more coverage across the state may soon resurface.

State Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) plans to reintroduce a Medicaid expansion plan, which would cover those Tennesseans who cannot afford insurance and earn too much to qualify for TennCare. It’s made possible through federal funding resulting from the Affordable Care Act. Dozens of states have already opted to take the added federal funding.

Opponents argue against it’s financial implications on the state, but Briggs argues a growing number of uninsured people is already costly.

“You wonder why when you go to the emergency room and you get an X-ray, maybe you have to have an IV for dehydration, or whatever, and it costs $3,000-4,000 — that’s the reason,” Briggs said.

“You’re not paying for your care. You’re paying for you care, plus the two people they saw before you that have no insurance. And you’re paying for the two people they’re going to see after you who have no insurance. So, someone has to pay.” Sen. Richard Briggs

A version of the expansion, championed by former Gov. Bill Haslam, called Insure Tennessee failed in 2015.

Tyisha Dixson is one of the people who would directly benefit from expansion. A few days ago, she began experiencing chest pains.

“I usually get some chest pains and I usually brush it off,” Dixson said.

This time she also began sweating. Fortunately, she didn’t brush the symptoms off and went to the hospital, where she learned she was experiencing a heart attack.

“My blood pressure has been a little out of control. Due to the fact I don’t have insurance, I’m unable to keep up with my meds because they’re expensive. Due to the fact I’m unable to take my meds, it caused me to have that heart attack,” Dixson said.

A single mom, Tyisha recalls always having a job, before she became unable to work in December due to a lack of business brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being unemployed, uninsured, and suffering a recent heart attack, this is what plagues her days after leaving the hospital.

“The amount of money that it’s going to cost me. I’m actually in a phase of my life where I’m trying to work on my credit and things like that,” Dixson said. “So to be hit with something like this, I have to go to a hospital and know those bills are going to fall back on me.”

State Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) believes the state will be able to offer more coverage without expansion through lawmakers recent action to receive federal TennCare dollars through a block grant.

“We’ll be able to take those savings dollars, put those back in the TennCare program, which will allow us to expand further populations and provide a higher quality of care,” Zachary said.

Briggs also noted the bill isn’t likely to move forward this year, though he said it is possible. His plans to revive the proposal began before prior to the approval of the federal block grant waiver, which he predicted would be denied.

Yet, Tennessee was the first state in the country to be approved by the Trump administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We’ll just have to see how the block grant shakes out, and then have a strategy about how that would be done as a completely different group, completely separate from the block grant for those who have no insurance presently,” Briggs said.

Ten percent of the cost of expanding Medicaid would fall on the state, though Briggs noted the Tennessee Hospital Association agreed to pay the state’s portion in the 2015 proposal.

We asked if they’d be willing to make the same offer present day. A spokesperson relied with this response: