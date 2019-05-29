Sen. Lamar Alexander has surgery to remove lipoma from left leg

Sen. Lamar Alexander had surgery Wednesday morning on his left leg at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Alexander’s Chief of Staff, David Cleary, sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon.

His surgeons are Dr. Herbert S. Schwartz, Professor, and Dr. Dan Spengler, Chair of Orthopaedics.

They said they “successfully removed an atypical lipoma from Senator Alexander’s left leg. The surgery went as planned.”

The doctors said they will talk to the medical team and Sen. Alexander to determine whether more treatment is necessary.

Cleary said, “Senator Alexander looks forward to returning to Senate work shortly after the recess.”

Alexander, 78, is a Republican and the senior senator from Tennessee. He announced last December he will not run for reelection.

