Sen. Marsha Blackburn visits the U.S. – Mexico border

Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) joins Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb on a tour of the southern border in Arizona. (Photo Courtesy: Marsha Blackburn’s Twitter account)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) spent Sunday at the U.S. – Mexico southern border.

In a series of tweets, the senator shared her experience in Pinal County, Arizona, with Sheriff Mark Lamb, saying she was able to get a “firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities.”

I’m on the ground in Pinal County with @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO getting a firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities. Cartels are using human smugglers as mules to take drugs across the border and push them into our neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/AcepA3Uct5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2021

RELATED STORY: Blackburn announces upcoming visit to US/Mexico border

Sen. Blackburn’s visit to the southern border comes just days after East Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann joined other house members during a trip to the southern border in El Paso, Texas.

RELATED STORY: Tennessee lawmakers tour the southern border in El Paso

In a tweet from Sunday’s visit, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said that since President Biden has taken office, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has “already had 40 car pursuits chasing illegal immigrants.”