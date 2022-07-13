MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A monthslong drug investigation in Middle Tennessee led to the seizure of $148,000 in cash, over seven pounds of illicit drugs and the arrests of five people.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies targeted heroin, fentanyl and cocaine distribution in Middle Tennessee by a drug trafficking organization.

Eight search warrants were executed across the region on July 12. During these search warrants. investigators seized:

1,800 grams of cocaine

1,400 grams of heroine/fentanyl

eight firearms

over $148,000 in cash

During the search, Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, fired at officers at the apartment doorway. No officers or suspects were injured, and Short was taken into custody and charged by the Metro Nashville Police.

Four other individuals were arrested and taken to nearby jails.

Vernon Dewayne Bee, 55, was taken to Nashville and charged with one count of Manufacture/ Sell/ Delivery of Schedule II.

Marquavis Lamar Lytle, 32, was taken to Nolensville and charged with: Two counts Simple Possession Schedule IV One count Simple Possession Schedule V One count Simple Possession Schedule VI One count Fabricating and Tampering with Evidence One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia One count Tampering with Evidence

Selwyn Forbes George, 35, was taken to Clarksville and charged with One count Felon in Possession of Firearm One count Simple Possession of Marijuana One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Joseph Robinson, 57, was taken to Nashville and charged with One count Probation Violation One count Failure to Appear



Vernon Bee

Marquavis Lytle

Selwyn George

Michael Robinson

The search warrant executions were conducted with the assistance of multiple partner agencies in the area, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Special Operations, Office of the 16th Judicial District Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Clarksville Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

This is a developing story.