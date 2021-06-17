Share a story and get a poster to celebrate Tennessee’s 225 anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three limited-edition posters to celebrate 225 years of statehood can be yours for a story. The state is offering the prints as part of the quasquibicentennial celebration going on throughout the year.

Each poster highlights the culture and beauty of one of Tennessee’s grand divisions. The East Tennessee poster features the Appalachian Mountains, a fiddle, a mocking bird (the state bird) and a “See Ruby Falls” barn. The Middle Tennessee poster features the state Capitol, an acoustic guitar and a racoon (the state animal). The West Tennessee poster shows a steamboat paddling down the Mississippi River, a record sun (a nod to Sun Records in Memphis), and an electric guitar.

Any Tennessean can request a poster at Tennessee225.com by sharing a story from across the state. If you don’t have a story to share you can also find a list of places across the state that are offing the posters. The posters will be available at many counties’ chambers of commerce.

“From the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains, our grand divisions reflect their own unique character and represent the best of Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I invite Tennesseans to submit untold stories that celebrate every corner of our state as we commemorate 225 years of statehood.”

The posters were designed by artist Justin Helton of Knoxville. Helton has created designs for the Grateful Dead, Phish, Dave Matthews Band and NASCAR according to his company, Status Serigraph.