“She loved everyone”: Son of ETSU professor killed in stabbing incident wants her compassion for others to live on

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Robin Leonard was brilliant, according to her only son, Alex.

“She didn’t teach psychology. She taught you how to be a good human being,” he said.

Leonard was a popular professor in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychology. On Monday, the Johnson City Police Department identified her as the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place on January 18. Leonard died from her injuries on January 29.

Robin Leonard (photo courtesy of Alex Leonard)

Speaking with News Channel 11, Alex said his mother was ‘captivating’ in her field of work, teaching 9 classes this semester.

“My mom converted so many kids to switch their major into the psychology program,” he said.

Alex, a current ETSU student, says his mother first started college at age 16 on a full ride. She would juggle multiple roles, waitressing for 17 years, serving as a PTA president and homeroom mom, all while raising him, completing school, and then going on to teach.

Alex Leonard

“I don’t think she ever slept,” Alex said.

He isn’t surprised by the outpouring of compassion from Robin’s former students following news of her passing.

Authorities say investigation is ongoing after Leonard was stabbed at her home on January 18th.

Annette Harvey, 51, of Blountville is currently held on an attempted first-degree murder charge as a suspect.

Court documents show that officers were at the residence two days prior to January 18th, to investigate an incident where Harvey had removed her biological children in the night from Leonard, who had custody of them. The children were safely returned to Leonard the same day and were being cared for at another home due to Harvey’s recent behavior.

Harvey is currently held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. A release says the JCPD will be working with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office to upgrade Harvey’s charges to first-degree murder. Harvey is scheduled to appear in court on February 2nd.

Alex believes his mother wouldn’t have changed a thing about the life she lived.

“She understood every consequence of every action she took. She understood every risk that she had to take to do the right thing. But she never once questioned whether she needed to do the right thing or not. She just did it,” said Alex.

Robin and Alex (photo courtesy of Alex Leonard)

He spent 11 days with her in the hospital following the incident.

“I didn’t cry once in that hospital room. I promised myself that she wouldn’t see a single tear,” he said.

He started reading Harry Potter books aloud to her, the last series she had started reading him as a child.

“And I was hoping that, when I started Harry Potter with her, reading it to her, she would be able to read the book to herself by the end. And even after they said that she’s not in there, that there’s no activity in her frontal lobe, there’s no thought left, I still read. And I didn’t cry once in that room,” said Alex.

Now that she’s gone, Alex’s wish is for others to treat people the way Robin did.

“If you knew my mom, and you knew the kind of caring soul she was, and everything that she was doing, just ask yourself the question ‘what would Robin do?’ And do it,” he said. “She loved every one. Even the people that hurt her. Especially the people that hurt her. And those are the kinds of traits that we all need to start bringing to the world a little more. So, if there’s anybody out there that’s going to watch this that hasn’t talked to their parents in a while, or maybe just hasn’t hugged a friend in a year, go do that.”

Alex is working with ETSU officials to organize a Celebration of Life for his mother in the near future.

“The only thing I really want is my mom,” he said. “And I know I can’t have that. So the next best thing is that she lives on in her legacy by making the world better than the way she was already doing.”