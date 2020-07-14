Shelby County reports 700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported an additional 700 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It’s the largest number reported in a single day, but Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said the increase is due to delays in reporting.

According to the latest data, the county has 14,555 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday with 223 deaths.

It’s believed that 9,435 people have recovered and 4,897 are currently battling the virus.

More than 161,000 tests have been performed in Shelby County to date.