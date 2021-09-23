Shelby County, Tennessee leaders speak out after deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

The scene at the entrance to the Collierville Kroger.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – State and local leaders are speaking out after 13 people were shot at a Kroger in Collierville.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Kroger on Byhalia Road and Poplar Avenue. Collierville Police have confirmed that 12 people were injured, and one person was killed.

WREG has learned the shooter is also dead. Officials say the shooter possibly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Leaders from the county and across the state have released statements on the shooting.

“Devastating news out of Collierville,” said Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer. “My heart aches for all families who lost someone and the people of Collierville who are reeling from this.”

“My heart aches for our families who are caught in yet another act of senseless gun violence,” State Senator Raumesh Akbari said in part. “No one should have to watch over their shoulder at work or picking up groceries. This cannot be the cost of living in a free society.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all victims and their families and friends who were killed or injured at Kroger today,” said State Rep. Antonio Parkinson. “This is an horrible act and these lives will never be the same.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland thanked the first responders who rushed to the scene.

“I want to thank our police and fire departments who answered the call to assist,” Strickland said. “We pray for the victims and their families.”

Congressman Steve Cohen said the shooting is “another horrific incident caused by someone who undoubtedly had mental health issues and a firearm.”

“That is a deadly combination,” Cohen said. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families and with all in Collierville and the Greater Memphis community.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the community must work together to stop attacks of this nature.

“We must embrace the residents of our community as we all sort through this tragedy. We must also work together to prevent these ongoing senseless acts of violence,” Harris said. “Mass shootings and gun deaths do not need to be an inevitable part of life.”

Senator Bill Hagerty said his office is available to anyone who needs assistance as a result of the shooting.

“I’m grateful to law enforcement & first responders for their heroic actions,” Hagerty said. “Chrissy & I are praying for the victims & this TN community that is hurting.”

This is a developing story.