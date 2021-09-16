Shooting, standoff in northeast Memphis ends with suspect dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting and barricade situation in northeast Memphis ended Thursday afternoon with the suspect dead and two officers with non-critical injuries.

Memphis Police said members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, with officers from Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, were serving a warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Ptarmigan Trail at 12:40 p.m.

Once officers entered the house, MPD said the suspect fired shots at them. At least once Memphis Police officer returned fire.

The TBI says all of the officers exited the house. Two officers were reportedly injured while escaping the house through a window.

A barricade situation unfolded. When a Shelby County SWAT team made it inside the house, they discovered the suspect was dead.

It’s not known if the suspect’s death was self-inflicted or the result of the officer’s gunfire. The identity of that person has not been released.

The TBI says the Memphis Police officer and Shelby County deputy who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Because officers were involved in the shooting, MPD said contacted the district attorney’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review the incident.