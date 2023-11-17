MARTIN, Tenn. (WREG) — The Martin Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus.

Martin Police said shots were fired outside of University Villages Thursday night. According to police, no one was injured.

Martin Police said this was not considered an active shooter situation, but the UT Martin Department of Public Safety still asked students and staff to shelter in place.

Police asked that everyone avoid the area until the “All clear” was issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UT Martin Department of Public Safety at (731) 881-7777, the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355, or CrimeStoppers at (731) 587-2611.