GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking the public for help in locating missing 86-year-old Clinton Morrison.

According to a post from the TBI, Morrison may be driving a gray 2015 Chevy Equinox with TN tag PD1-5267. The TBI said Morrison has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without help.

Morrison is Black, 5’9″ and weighs 200 lbs, according to the post. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may have spotted him is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.