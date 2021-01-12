Silver alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Middle Tennessee have issued a silver alert for a woman who may be traveling to Knoxville.
Franklin Police issued a silver alert for 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons on Monday. Wellons has been missing since Sunday.
She may be traveling to Knoxville to visit family, according to a release. If so, police said she would be driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with the TN tag of P7671L.
If you have seen Wellons or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.
