Silver alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Knoxville

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Billie Suitt Wellons, 88. Photo: Franklin Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Middle Tennessee have issued a silver alert for a woman who may be traveling to Knoxville.

Franklin Police issued a silver alert for 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons on Monday. Wellons has been missing since Sunday.

She may be traveling to Knoxville to visit family, according to a release. If so, police said she would be driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with the TN tag of P7671L.

If you have seen Wellons or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter