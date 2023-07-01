ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin veteran and former mayor who served in World War II was honored Friday and posthumously awarded one of the nation’s highest accolades for military operations in conflict.

The family of Dr. Harmon L. Monroe was presented with the Silver Star Medal for his service during World War II. He passed away in 1970.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Silver Star is awarded to those who displayed “gallantry in action” while engaged in conflict with either an enemy of the U.S. or an opposing force.

“He loved his country. He loved his family. He loved his community, and he loved to serve others,” said Carol Monroe Tilson, Dr. Monroe’s daughter. “And that was his creed.”

Photo: The family of Dr. Harmon L. Monroe was presented with a Silver Star Medal for his service in World War II. (WJHL)

“Like so many returning service people, they don’t talk about the action.”

Tilson said her father did not speak much about the action he saw during the war, like several other veterans who returned home.

Dr. Monroe also served as the mayor of Erwin and was involved in the opening of the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger attended the ceremony at the Erwin Town Hall.

Photo: The family of Dr. Harmon L. Monroe was presented with three other WWII medals for his service, in addition to the Silver Star. (WJHL)

Dr. Monroe’s family was also presented with three other World War II medals on his behalf: the World War II Victory Medal, the American Defense Service Medal and the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.