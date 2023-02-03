MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A sixth police officer allegedly involved in the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department polices,” MPD said in a statement, and was fired after an internal review. The department previously told WREG that Hemphill had been on leave pending the investigation since early January.

Hemphill had been with the department since 2018. MPD says he is charged with administrative violations including personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with TASER use policy, compliance with uniform and equipment policy and inventory processing.

Five other officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case have already been fired, and were charged with second-degree murder. A seventh officer whose name has not been disclosed is on leave and under investigation, MPD has said.

Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, all former members of MPD’s SCORPION Unit who were fired after Nichols’ death, were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the Memphis Police Department will undergo an independent, external review by the Department of Justice and a national police organizations following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police said the investigation into officers is ongoing.