GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Giles County near the Marshall County line Thursday morning, according to officials.

Bill Myers, the director of emergency services for Giles County, told News 2 that a bystander called at approximately 11:06 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, saying they saw a plane go down on the rear of their property.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said the single-engine aircraft crashed on a farm near Diana Road.

Myers said the first units arrived on scene just after 11:15 a.m., adding that it took them a little longer to access the site because the crash happened in a remote part of the county and a remote part of the property.

Multiple agencies responded to the site and saw what appeared to be a four-seater plane that crashed into a hill on the back of the property. However, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

According to officials, the plane and the surrounding woods caught fire after the crash, but the fire has since been extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told News 2 only the pilot was on board the single-engine Beechcraft 35 when it crashed near Pulaski.

However, Giles County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the crash resulted in two fatalities, both of whom appeared to be on the plane. However, first responders are still searching the area to confirm nobody else was involved in the crash.

According to Myers, both victims appear to be adults, but he could not share any other details about them.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reportedly in charge of the investigation into the incident.