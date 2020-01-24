Soldiers with Tennessee National Guard’s 278th return home from mission

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 soldiers came home to the Volunteer State on Thursday after nine months overseas.
The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, which is headquartered here in Knoxville, arrived Thursday morning at the volunteer training site in Smyrna.
For the past nine months, the soldiers had been serving in Poland as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group.
The soldiers were greeted on the tarmac by loved ones.
“A flood of emotions for a job well done,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes with the Tennessee National Guard. “A lot of sacrifices were made by the soldiers and the families in the absence of a spouse, or brother, or sister, or family member. It’s raining but it’s a beautiful day in Tennessee.”
Last week, leadership for the 278th officially transferred responsibility for the mission to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Squadron, 2nd Calvary regiment.
