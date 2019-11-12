Some progress for TN pastor detained in India

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some progress in court for a Tennessee pastor who remains detained in India.
Shelbyville Pastor Bryan Nerren appeared at a rescheduled court hearing Monday, where a judge moved up Nerren’s December court date to possibly release his passport – to Friday.
But, work isn’t done yet.
A letter from the Customs Office in New Delhi is still needed before the end of the week.
Nerren has been traveling to India and Nepal for the past 17 years, where he was training people to be Sunday school teachers.
On his most recent trip, Indian customs agents arrested Nerren – claiming he violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
We’ll keep you updated on what happens at the court hearing Friday.
