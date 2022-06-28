NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, a federal court allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy to take effect.

This ruling comes less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to set their own abortion laws.

Some companies are now announcing they will provide financial support to employees that will have to travel out of state to receive the procedure, including City Winery.

Michael Dorf is the founder and CEO of City Winery, which is a bar, restaurant, and live music venue. There are eight locations across the country, including one in Nashville.

“It’s real and it’s affecting a lot of our staff and our team,” Dorf said. “We just felt it was the human thing that people have a right to make decisions regarding their personal body. If a particular state isn’t going to allow them to do something, then we would support their travel and time off required to come to another state.”

Dorf went on to say that since his company operates in multiple states, it would be unfair for employees to have access to abortion in places like New York but not Tennessee and Georgia.

“It’s not going to just go away and I feel very proud of what we did,” Dorf said.

Many national brands and companies are expanding health care coverage and travel benefits for what they’re describing as “family planning” too, including Kroger, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Starbucks. Uber, Lyft, and Amazon are also following suit.

Dorf says, to him, it’s not about politics or religion, it’s about equal opportunity for his employees.

“Our industry [hospitality] has been very challenged post-pandemic. It was tough before the pandemic. It’s been much harder and to get these kinds of responses, feeling like we’re in sync with a great majority of our staff and I think our customers, has been a very positive thing to see,” Dorf said.