NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tense moments captured on a 911 call made from inside the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church moments after police say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar.

On the call, you can hear the congregation yell as the pastor quickly tackled Baganda. Church members helped hold Baganda until police arrived.

The incident occurred on Nov. 7. That evening Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana told News 2 Baganda had attended services before but was not a member of the church. He reportedly was asked not to attend services last February after interrupting pastors during their sermons. However, church members said he was never violent.

Earlier this week, a Nashville judge ordered a mental evaluation for Baganda. The 26-year-old is also due back in court on December 7.