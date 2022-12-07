TENNESSEE (WATE) — The rate of crashes and road fatalities involving teenagers in Tennessee decreased in the 2021-2022 Federal Fiscal Year, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced.

Teen drivers saw a larger percentage reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from October 2021 to September 2022, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN).

The TN Highway Safety Office showcased the following reductions:

A 2.0% reduction in overall teen crashes statewide compared to FFY 2020-2021.

A 6.5% reduction in overall teen fatalities statewide compared to FFY 2020 – 2021.

A 9.1% reduction in crashes involving speed with teen drivers, and/or passengers, statewide compared to FFY 2020 – 2021.

In April 2022, TN Highway Safety launched a “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign to help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and fatalities, according to an April 13 news release.

“The THSO is thrilled to announce the success of these efforts,” TN Highway Safety Director Buddy Lewis said. “These results are a direct reflection of the strategic planning, partnership efforts, and events like Rule the Road, Slow Down Tennessee, Operation Southern Slow Down and more. This success would not have been possible without the tremendous support we received from each of our partners.”

Ollie Otter. (Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

Slow Down Jets. (Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

Dyer County with Ollie Otter for the Seat Belt and Booster Seat Safety Program in Tennessee. (Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

Slow Down Tennessee campaign in front of Dickson County High School. (Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

Slow Down Tennessee at Highlanders (Courtesy of Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

Over 12,500 traffic crashes in Tennessee related to speeding, racing, or reckless or aggressive driving were reported in 2021. So far in 2022, the number is under 11,000.

A state release also noted a $20,500 grant was provided to the TN Highway Safety Office by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Ford Driving Skills for Life.