“Spending time in prayer today for you,” says TN governor and first lady

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving became a time of prayer today for Tennessee’s governor and first lady.

That was Bill and Maria Lee’s message delivered this morning on various social media platforms.

“This year on Thanksgiving, Maria and I will be spending time in prayer for you,” the governor said. “And for your family and your health while we give thanks to God for his continued faithfulness.”

Few Tennessee governors have talked as openly about their faith as Bill Lee.

Along with his Thanksgiving message, the governor talked about faith Tuesday in relation to the anxiety of 2020.

“I am reminded that scripture reminds us that we don’t have to be anxious, but through prayer and with Thanksgiving, as we make our requests be known to God, that peace of God is ours,” said the governor as he opened his COVID-19 briefing this week.

On Thursday, he spoke about how COVID-19 changes traditional holiday gatherings.

“For our family, we’ll be changing our Thanksgiving plans for the first time in decades to take care of our families, especially the elderly in our family,” said the governor.

While the way we celebrate looks different than in years past, Thanksgiving is more than just a meal; it’s a time to give thanks to God no matter what challenges we face,” added Maria Lee.

Gov. Lee previously said his traditional Thanksgiving meal would be on his porch with just a few people.