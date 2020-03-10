State AG office issues list of Top 10 consumer affairs complaints

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Slatery has asked the state Supreme Court to set nine execution dates, bucking a national movement away from capital punishment. Slatery quietly filed the request on Friday, Sept. 20, with no explanation, and the state Supreme Court posted it on its website on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Division of Consumer Affairs announced its top 10 complaint categories for 2019 on Tuesday.

DCA received a total of 4,250 complaints in 2019 and recovered both services and funds for Tennessee consumers and businesses. Overall, the number of consumer complaints increased in 2019 compared to 2018 when 3,750 complaints were reviewed by Consumer Affairs.

The Division’s staff works to quickly route complaints so that appropriate action can be taken in cases where deceptive business practices, frauds or scams are found to be at play.

The Top 10:

1. Internet sales: 960 complaints

Common complaints include issues with refunds and returns, as well as the business not providing the product or service that was advertised or paid for. In many of these cases, the product or service was solicited via email or social media advertisements.

2. Home improvements, repair, warranties: 491 complaints

The most common complaints involve quality of work, incomplete work after receiving payment, and structural damage caused by employed individuals or businesses. Many of these complaints are referred to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors.

3. Products and sales: 443 complaints

Common complaints include issues with refunds and returns, as well as the business not providing the product as advertised.

4. Timeshare/vacation clubs: 260 complaints

The most common complaints reported were high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentation of the contract, and resale scams. The complaints are often referred to the Tennessee Real Estate Commission and the State Board of Professional Responsibility.

5. Motor vehicle- used sales and advertising: 229 complaints

Disputes over the vehicle’s condition and deception regarding the sale, advertising, and titling were the most common complaints. Consumer Affairs often works closely with the state Motor Vehicle Commission when handling these types of complaints. In addition, these complaints may be referred to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the state Department of Revenue.

6. Personal/professional services: 391 complaints

This category relates to services offered by professionals working in the state of Tennessee, including hairstylists, massage therapists, locksmiths, exterminators, photographers, surveyors, and others. Common complaints include the quality of service, charges for service not received, and problems redeeming gift certificates for services offered. Some agencies these complaints could be referred to include the state Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.

7. Heath services and products: 222 complaints

Consumers’ most common complaints include being misquoted for services and inaccurate billing. The Division may mediate complaints or refer appropriate complaints to the Tennessee Department of Health.

8. Landlord/tenant: 195 complaints

The most common complaints relate to security deposits and the conditions of the rental property. These complaints are commonly referred to city and county building codes enforcement and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

9. Debtor/creditor: 163 complaints

This category includes matters related to debt collection companies, payday loans, credit repair companies, and check-cashing services. Consumer complaints often related to harassing phone calls or billing issues. These complaints are often referred to the state Department of Financial Institutions and the state DCI Regulatory Boards Division.

10. Insurance: 177 complaints

This category relates to insurance issues such as those involving consumer health insurance, pet insurance, and unlicensed insurance companies. Most consumers complained about policy coverage and claims. These complaints are often referred to DCI’s Insurance Division.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, the Tennessee DCA transferred from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to the Office of the Attorney General. The move was made to streamline efforts to educate and protect consumers while creating a direct link between the consumer specialists working directly with consumers and the attorneys who investigate and work to resolve cases.

For more consumer resources, or to file a complaint, visit the DCA website at tn.gov/consumer or contact us at 800-342-8385 or consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov.