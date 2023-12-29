KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee State Senator Richard Briggs focused on cleaning up the Tennessee River with one of the bills he filed.

“Tennessee has a very bad trash problem and the Tennessee River is the most plastics polluted river in the world,” Senator Briggs said. “There’s been a lot of attention nationally to this problem, but I don’t think that it has really caught the attention of those of us who that live in Tennessee.”

This bill would create a task force in hopes to clean up the river.

“[The bill aims] to form a task force to look at the entire program of not only trash but plastic pollution and see what we can do about it as a state,” Senator Briggs said.

Senator Briggs tells us that as well a being the most micro-plastic polluted river in the world.

“I think it gives us even more of an emphasis to say let’s not destroy something that belongs to us that is such a valuable and natural asset not only to us, but really to everyone in the world,” Senator Briggs said.

Kathleen Gibi, the executive director with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful sees the litter firsthand. The non-profit organization organizes clean-up sessions around the river.

“A lot of these drink containers, I would say probably 70% of the trash that our volunteers remove are throw away drink containers, so a lot of it could of been prevented,” Gibi said.

The non-profit formed in 2016, with their first boat in the water in 2019, since then the group has picked up thousands of pounds of litter.

“We’ve had over 4,000 volunteers help us remove over 620,000 pounds of trash now, but most of that has been within the last 3 years, so there’s a whole lot of momentum happening,” Gibi said.

Senator Briggs expects the bill to take a couple of years to get through the legislature.

The 113th General Assembly reconvenes on January 9th.