State capitol to be lit blue to recognize Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state capitol lights will be blue from sunset until dawn Wednesday to raise awareness about slavery and human trafficking prevention. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“Human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry, just behind drug trafficking, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “We’re committed to supporting organizations across Tennessee who are helping victims and spreading awareness to communities about this form of modern-day slavery.”

The OCJP gave more than $760,000 to five human trafficking victim service agencies across the state in 2019.

OCJP funding supported 279 victims with health and safety services, mental health assistance and advocacy in criminal justice proceedings.

If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking you can contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.