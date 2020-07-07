State education, health commissioners discuss reopening schools at White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey were guests of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

The two state commissioners were invited as guests of the president to join a meeting to discuss work happening across Tennessee to discuss schools reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is an incredible honor to represent the hard work happening in our state and our districts at the White House today,” Schwinn said. “Tennessee educators have come together to support kids during this pandemic and are now focused on reopening schools, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to discuss this critical, ongoing work with the president.”

In the past three months, the TDOE has launched partnerships and resources to support districts, students and families during the pandemic and into the new school year like the PBS Summer Learning series, the Child Well-Being Task Force and more than 25 reopening toolkits and guidance documents.

