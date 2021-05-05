State Fair to be combined with Wilson County Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the 2021 Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair.

The combined event will take place on Aug. 12-21, 2021 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Over 150 events will take place at this year’s fair, including livestock shows, food, and horticulture competitions, rides, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and several pageants.

“In partnership with Wilson County and Wilson County Promotions, the Tennessee State Fair will be one of the largest and strongest in the country,” Governor Bill Lee said. “I thank the State Fair Commission and General Assembly for prioritizing the investments needed to expand facilities, showcase our agriculture community, and ensure the best possible experience for Tennesseans.”

Last week, the Tennessee General Assembly passed the state budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which Gov. Lee says he will sign when it reaches his desk. The budget provides $5.3 million in funding for the newly combined event. Wilson County will receive $5 million for capital projects and infrastructure, and Wilson County Promotions will receive $300,000 annually for operating costs of the fair.

Wilson County Promotions has experience operating a large-scale fair, having put on the Wilson County Fair, the largest fair in the state, for 42 years. In 2019, the fair had an overall attendance of 578,131.

The fair continues to strive to be a great place for families to have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime. Volunteers plan for this fair to be the best one yet. Our goal is to involve every county in the state and showcase the best of every county’s agriculture, agritourism, and tourism. We will follow guidelines and protocols that will create a safe environment for all fairgoers.” Randall Clemons, Wilson County Promotions Board President

An opening ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.