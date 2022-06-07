NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning in July, Tennesseans will pay less to renew certain vehicle registrations thanks to a resolution approved by state lawmakers.

Tennessee General Assembly waived state registration fees for Class A and B motor vehicles under the new state law, Public Chapter 1143.

Class A vehicles include motorcycles and autocycles; and Class B vehicles include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes. The state portion of the fee that is waived under this law is ordinarily $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B, according to Vehicle Registration Fees Notice.

The waived fees are for motor vehicle’s registrations if the renewal occurs after July 1, 2022 and before June 30, 2023.

“We want to make sure motorists are aware they will not pay this state registration fee when they renew their registration during the next fiscal year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “However, other fees may still apply. Be sure to check with your local county clerk, as applicable fees do vary.”

Plates expiring before or after this period will have to pay the registration fee.

Other fees are set aside for safety and system improvement purposes, as well as the additional electric vehicle registration fee and county fees, are not waived under the new law, according to the news release.

Vehicle registration can be renewed online and by mobile app, by mail, or in person at your local county clerk’s office or self-service kiosk. Click here for more information on renewals.