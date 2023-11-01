KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Applications are now being accepted by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance for millions of dollars in grant money for volunteer firefighter equipment and training.

The application window opened Nov. 1. The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program launched in 2020 and has provided grant funding to more than 100 Tennessee fire departments. This year’s grant allocation of $10 million is the largest amount in the program’s history.

“The brave men and women who serve Tennessee communities as volunteer firefighters deserve the best in modern firefighting equipment in order to help them protect their communities and their fellow volunteers,” Carter Lawrence, Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner, said. “The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program is helping fulfill Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural counties by helping firefighters protect lives and property. I encourage all volunteer fire chiefs whose departments may need funding to purchase equipment to apply for a grant through this program today.”

According to TDCI, the program earmarks money for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee volunteer fire departments or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment. Grant proceeds may be used to purchase equipment used by firefighters to extinguish fires and protect the lives of firefighters (other than fire trucks or vehicles) or the grants may be used to help fire departments pay or reimburse the cost share for federal grants that have already been awarded.

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. CT. Departments may make an application for a grant via the SFMO’s grant application website.