State health department: Changes to nursing home visitation restrictions coming soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Health Department’s Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state will soon update its visitation guidelines at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

These facilities have been on the state’s restricted access listings and orders since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic due to residents being a high-risk population for the virus. These people have also been among the first to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One hundred percent of our skilled nursing and nursing homes are finished with both first and second doses and about three-quarters of our assisted living facilities are finished with their second dose,” Piercey said Tuesday. “After this vaccination is complete, which is scheduled to be at the end of this week, we will no longer be restricting any visitation at nursing homes.”

Dr. Piercey went on to say that the facilities will then only be under the restrictions of their governing body, in most instances that would be CMS – the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The state’s new guidance will go into effect Sunday.