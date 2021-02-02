State health department says risk is reason behind lowering vaccination eligibility

Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health lowered the age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine from 75-plus to 70-plus, but why not lower it to 65?

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says it all has to do with risk.

“What we have found in our data is that there’s actually incremental risk with every five year age increment. And I’ve told you all along, we are taking a very risk-based approach and so while supply is very limited, we want to target those who are at highest risk.”

Dr. Piercey

To put it into perspective, Dr. Piercey says compared to 65 through 69-year-olds, 70 through 74-year-olds have a 40% increased risk of hospitalization with a 70% increased risk of death.

TN Dept. of Health: 691,574 vaccinations reported

The state reports over 690,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 470,000 people.

That means more than 7% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose so far.

About 43% of all doses have been to people 71 years and older.

