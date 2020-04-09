State health department to release nursing home data for positive COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite nursing homes and senior living facilities statewide closing off visitors due to COVID-19, cases continue to pop up, including in Knox County.
Starting Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health will start listing nursing homes that have two or more positive cases of COVID-19 on the department’s website.
The data includes both staff and patient cases.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of TDH, said in the state’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing that the list does not infer wrong-doing by the facilities.
