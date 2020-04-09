Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

State health department to release nursing home data for positive COVID-19 cases

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite nursing homes and senior living facilities statewide closing off visitors due to COVID-19, cases continue to pop up, including in Knox County.

Starting Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health will start listing nursing homes that have two or more positive cases of COVID-19 on the department’s website.

The data includes both staff and patient cases.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of TDH, said in the state’s Thursday COVID-19 briefing that the list does not infer wrong-doing by the facilities.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Pandemic pregnancy concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic pregnancy concerns"

Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask"

Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state"

TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system"

Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020."

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter