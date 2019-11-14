State in talks with Dean Foods after bankruptcy filing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was in talks with Dean Foods following the announcement of filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday; the state saying this could “significantly impact Tennessee’s dairy industry.”

Dean Foods, based out of Dallas, is the nation’s largest milk producer. After the company’s bankruptcy filing this week, it said it may sell itself to the Dairy Farmers of America, which is a marketing co-op owned by farmers.

However, here in Tennessee, state officials are in talks with Dean Foods and agriculture industry partners to “gain a better understanding of the situation,” according to Commissioner Charlie Hatcher.

Hatcher went on to say in the statement that they expect to learn more about Dean Foods’ strategy moving forward and the company’s stated commitment to stick to normal operations and continue to support dairy suppliers.

Currently, in the state of Tennessee, there are more than 220 dairy farms, with the majority of dairies being cow operations.

Dairy operations such as Mayfield Dairy Farms, Cruze Farm and several others call East Tennessee home.