KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Increased checks and regulations are in effect for sex offenders through Halloween.

The Tennessee Department of Correction launched “Operation Blackout” on Oct. 1. The annual statewide operation ensures sex offenders are complying with the conditions of their supervision and special conditions like no decorations, no attending Halloween/fall functions like harvest festivals, no distributing candy, and keeping their porch light turned off on Halloween night.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” said

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is

our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to

ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

TDOC Probation/Parole will be performing unannounced home checks this month leading up to

Halloween and will be out in neighborhoods on Oct. 31 conducting compliance checks.

TDOC also offers some tips for parents or guardians to keep their children safe:

Go with your child on Halloween night. This is not only a good way to keep your child safe but is a great opportunity to get to know your neighbors better.

If you choose to let your child go out without adult supervision, make sure you know where your child will be trick-or-treating.

Before you go out on Halloween night, check the TBI Sex Offender Registry to know which houses to avoid.

If you see any suspicious activity, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you see a TDOC offender at a Halloween event or with holiday décor, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND and report it.