State launches ‘ResilienTN’ campaign to bring awareness to overdose & suicide during winter holidays

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Department of Health are kicking off a new campaign, centered around the risk of drug overdose and suicide during the winter holidays.
The campaign, called “ResilienTN,” focuses on building resilience and strengthening community connections to prevent the tragic loss of life to overdose and suicide.
The month-long campaign will feature several opportunities for Tennesseans to receive training in overdose reversal, suicide prevention and more.
You can find a calendar with statewide events posted on TNTogether.com.
Anyone needing a referral to addiction treatment services can call or text the Tennessee Redline at 800-899-9789.
For a mental health crisis or someone considering suicide, call the statewide crisis line at 855-247-7471.
