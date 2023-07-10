KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee state lawmakers are reacting after a decision was made by an appeals court that allows the state to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

After a district court judge in Tennessee ruled the state’s new law banning gender-affirming care for minors was unconstitutional in June, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati granted an emergency appeal for the state.

“The reality is, we do not need politicians in our doctor’s office. Medical decisions are between a family and a physician,” State Representative Gloria Johnson said.

She added that the decision puts transgender youth at risk.

“My colleagues across the aisle like to say they’re protecting children, but at the same time, they won’t protect children from gun violence in their schools or community. So, I’m not buying this ‘protecting children,'” she said.

Meanwhile, republican lawmakers like State Representative Jeremy Faison applaud the decision, saying that the law aims to protect children.

“When you allow somebody, a doctor, to put a chemical in a child’s body that is basically a chemical castration, or to do a gender mutilation surgery, this isn’t just somebody experiencing and trying different things, this is life-altering,” Faison said.

He believes a person should be 18 before making the decision to undergo this type of care, and wants to encourage Tennesseans to read the judge’s opinion in the case.

“I think one of the most profound things he says is the intricacies of gender and gender dysphoria, it’s not possible for a court to get it right, so that’s why the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, I believe, they realized this is something that needs to be handled legislatively in each individual state,” he said.

The ruling is preliminary and remains in force only until the appeals court conducts a full review of the appeal. Similar bans have been struck down in states like Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky.