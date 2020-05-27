State lawmakers working on new budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lawmakers are back in Nashville working to pass a balanced budget and because of a massive dip in revenue from the novel coronavirus pandemic, they could have to make cuts in the neighborhood of $1 billion.

The senate heads back to Nashville next week and State Senator Becky Duncan Massey says the budget, which begins Aug. 1, will be their top priority.

She says she hopes budget cuts won’t impact the direct services families count on, but also says everything is on the table.

That includes one idea recently floated, to get rid of tax free holiday.

“The thing about the tax free holiday, that should be on the table just like anything else, but then again, that affects some of our citizens that really need it the most, so you know, you kind of have to way the balances there.” State Senator Becky Duncan Massey

She hopes the state’s rainy day fund remains strong and no tax increase will be considered.

The 2021 fiscal year budget begins August 1

Massey said the focus in the Senate will be on passing a budget, and other time-sensitive legislation. While she had a few measures ready to be scheduled for a vote prior to the pandemic, she said some legislation will have to wait until next year.

She did not offer specifics on what areas would see cuts, but said, “everything is on the table.” The only possibility she rules out was the possibility of any tax increase.

Ultimately, her hope is changes can be made from administrative areas, rather than cutting direct services counted on by Tennessee families. “It really will be hard, especially coming from a social service background, as I have. My heart goes toward helping people.”

One idea floated targets Governor Lee’s $40 million school voucher program. Massey, who didn’t support the program, supports the idea. “I think that would be one area we could hold off on for a year, personally,” she said.

Another possibility is removing the state’s tax-free holiday. Massey thinks it should be considered.

“But, then again, that affects some of our citizens that really need it the most, so you know, you kind of have to weigh the balances there,” she added.

Road projects, she explained, are not in jeopardy as they are “pay as you go,” and would continue regardless of funding shortfalls; however, the pandemic could impact the amount of money brought in through the state’s gas tax, with so many driving less.

LATEST STORIES: