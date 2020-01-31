State legislator introduces bill to crack down on ‘porch pirates’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) is hoping to crack down on packages being stolen from porches and door fronts.

White introduced her bill Thursday to amp up charges for habitual “porch pirates.”

The bill says anyone who “intentionally takes mail from another person’s mailbox or premises without the consent of the addressee and with the intent to deprive the addressee of the mail” is still subject to theft laws based on the monetary value of property stolen on their first offense.

However, a second offense would call for nothing less than a Class D felony charge. A Class D felony requires the subject to a stint of two to 12 years in prison. In addition, the jury may assess a fine up to $5,000.

More than a third of Americans, an estimated 36%, according to C+R Research has had a delivered package stolen from outside their home at least once.