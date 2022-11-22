NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holiday season is upon us as Thanksgiving rounds the corner.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady, Marie, are inviting Tennesseans to take part in a couple of free upcoming Christmas events.

First up is the annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration that takes place Monday, November 28th. The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. featuring the King’s Academy Children’s Choir, the 129th Army Band, and of course, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This year’s State Capitol tree was donated by Joe and Suzie Berry of Nashville. News 2 was at their home when the beautiful tree was harvested last week.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring donation items that benefit Tennessee Baptist Children’s home.

Additionally, the public is invited to take part in the Christmas Tours at the Tennessee Residence.

The home will be opened to guests December 2-4 and December 8-11.

“The Gift of Giving” is this year’s décor theme, which coincides with the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves giving initiative featuring five nonprofits: Birth Choice, Mid-South Food Bank, My Friend’s House, Mission of Hope and Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga.

While the tour is self-guided and free, it does require a reservation that can be made at this link.

Tour guests are also encouraged to bring a donation of a requested item that will go to support one of the featured nonprofits.