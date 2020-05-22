Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: 429 new COVID-19 cases for total of 18,961
State offering Emergency Cash Assistance to families affected by job loss due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Department of Human Services is accepting applications for its Emergency Cash Assistance program for families that have been affected by job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides two monthly cash payments to families that were employed as of March 11, 2020 and have lost a job or lost at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. 

Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through June 30, 2020.

The money is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and provides:

  • $500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.
  • $750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.
  • $1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:

  • Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.
  • Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.
  • Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.
  • Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.
  • Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five.

The cash assistance is available in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving, according to the state.

