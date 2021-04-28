State offering grants for urban tree planting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry wants to help cities and counties, schools, and nonprofit organizations grow more trees.

They are offering funds for urban forestry tree planting projects through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program. TAEP is a cost-share program that covers half the cost of the trees and shipping, mulch, irrigation devices, and other related items.

Trees can be planted on public property, rights-of-ways, and private nonprofit land with public access and are required to be Tennessee-grown trees.

“Trees are essential in our urban areas for healthy lives,” State Forester David Arnold said. “City tree populations provide cleaner air, prevent soil erosion, provide shelter for wildlife, and provide energy savings through shading. I encourage all eligible entities to formulate a project proposal for planting trees in their communities and apply for these grant funds.”

Applications for the program are available now and proposals can be submitted by emailing forestry.nashville@tn.gov. Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 4. If you need assistance with developing a grant project contact Diane Warwick by phone at 865-617-8829 or email diane.warwick@tn.gov.

Find more information at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.html.