KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Tennessee State Parks are joining in a global effort to help protect birds across the world.

The Great Backyard Bird Count takes place each February. For four days people across the globe are encouraged to come together and count birds in their area. According to the project, the observations recorded help scientists gain a better understanding of global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.

Six state parks are taking people on free guided hikes to record and count birds that call Tennessee’s state parks home. Binoculars and comfortable shoes are encouraged for each hike. All of the birds counted will go towards the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Burgess Falls State Park is holding a birding walk at 9 a.m. on February 17. Assistant State Naturalist Holly Taylor will lead the group in recording and counting all of the birds seen and heard during the walk. Anyone is welcome to attend and the walk will last two hours. The hike will meet at the playground for an introduction to birding ahead of the hike.

Paris Landing State Park is holding hikes at 8 a.m. on February 17-19. On February 17, people are invited to meet at the Lodge and then hike to the Raptor Ridge Trail to start the counts. On February 18, the group will meet at the Lodge and then travel to the picnic area to start the bird counts. On February 19, people are asked to meet at the Park Office and then travel to the campground to begin the bird counts.

Seven Island State Birding Park will hold a hike at 9 a.m. on February 18. Attendees will be guided on a 3-mile hike and keep a list of all the birds seen along the way. According to the park, the basics of birding including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders will be taught. To attend, meet at the Bluebird Barn.

Edgar Evins State Park‘s hike will start at 9 a.m. on February 18 from the Courtesy Dock Parking Lot. Assistant State Naturalist Holly Taylor will guide the bird walk. It is expected to last 3 hours. All levels of birders are welcome.

Red Clay Historic State Park will hold two hikes starting at 8 a.m. on February 18 and 19. Ranger Taylor will lead the hike. To attend, meet at the Visitor Center porch. The park asks that dogs not attend this program as they could scare off the birds.

Cummins Falls State Park‘s bird walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19. Assistant State Naturalist Holly Taylor will lead the walk. It will begin at the Visitor center for an introduction to birding. Anyone is welcome to attend and the walk will last three hours.

To learn more about each hike, visit TNstateparks.com.

If you would like to join in the count on your own, it’s simple to join in. First, decide where you will watch the birds. Next, set aside 15 minutes or more to watch birds at least once between February 17-20. Then, identify all the birds you see or hear. For beginners, the project suggests using the Merlin Bird ID app to identify any birds seen or heard. Finally, record the number of birds using the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website.

The Great Backyard Bird Count was launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. It was the first online citizen-science project to gather data on wild birds according to their website. In 2009, the project expanded to Canada when Birds Canada joined the project. Four years later, the project became global when they began entering data into eBird, the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science (community science) project.