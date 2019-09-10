State receiving $109 million from USDOT for road, bridge repairs caused by floods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the state of Tennessee will receive more than $109 million in reimbursement for extensive highway repairs.

Most of those repairs had to be made after severe storms that brought historic flooding and landslides back in February.

The millions of those dollars are being funneled into rebuilding roads and bridges in several Tennessee communities.

Seventy-two counties across Tennessee were impacted by those storms.

“We know that when disaster strikes – transportation is critical for recovering communities. this administration is committed to repairing roads and bridges and meeting the needs of communities – especially in times of disaster,” USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration Administrator, Nicole Nason, said.

Tennessee is one of 39 other states that USDOT says it’s awarding emergency relief funding; giving almost one billion dollars back to states, reimbursing them for cleanup after natural disasters or other calamities.

Puerto Rico was also given more than $220 million to continue repairs following hurricanes Irma and Maria, which both hit in 2017.