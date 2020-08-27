State releases unemployment rates by county, three largest cities for July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Thursday released the state unemployment numbers by county for the month of July, showing an improvement from earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state, the unemployment situation in three-quarters of Tennessee’s 95 counties continued to improve in July following business closures earlier in the year due to COVID-19. Seventy-two counties saw lower unemployment in July compared to June. Rates in four counties mirrored their rates from June. Nineteen counties did experience an uptick in unemployment during the month.

Counties

Pickett County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month. At 6.3%, the county’s rate dropped 0.7 of a percentage point compared to June’s rate.



Williamson and Moore counties had the second-lowest unemployment rates in July. Williamson County’s rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point to 6.4%. In July 2019, its rate was 2.9%. Moore County’s June rate of 7.5% dropped to 6.4% in July. One year ago, it was 3.5%.

With a rate of 12.7%, Haywood County had the second-highest rate of unemployment in the state. The new rate increased 0.9 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month. One year ago, the rate was 5.3%.

Hancock County’s unemployment jumped 1.8 percentage points to 12.5% in July. In July 2019 the county had a rate of 7.3%.

Cities

According to the state, when surveying unemployment in Tennessee’s three largest cities, Knoxville had the lowest rate in July, which held steady at 9.4%.

Nashville’s unemployment saw a slight uptick of 0.1 of a percentage point to 12.1%.

Memphis experienced the biggest increase in July. Its unemployment rate grew by 1.6 percentage points to 16.9%.

In July 2019, Knoxville had a rate of 3.8%%, Nashville was at 2.9%, and the Memphis rate one year ago was 5.1%

Statewide and National

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Tennessee decreased for the third consecutive month in July from 9.6% to 9.5%.



Nationally, unemployment also decreased in July. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted national unemployment rate is 10.2%, a 0.9 of a percentage point drop from the previous month’s rate.



The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has a comprehensive report detailing the unemployment situation in each of the state’s 95 counties.

LATEST STORIES