NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) has responded to reports of a “complaint” against him tied to a court case.

The allegation came out because of a lawsuit tied to another former Republican lawmaker, Scotty Campbell, who resigned his seat after a sexual harassment scandal.

A judge was ruling on whether documents related to that investigation should be released to the public. In the ruling, the judge said he also received documents from the state regarding a complaint made against Faison.

The judge did not say what kind of complaint was made against Faison, and state party leadership denies the existence of a complaint altogether. Both Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and the Administration Director who investigates complaints denied the existence of a complaint against Faison.

Faison’s office issued a response to News 2, saying “The Speaker and the HR director made a statement. I have nothing else to add.”

News 2 has also reached out to the judge in the court case, who said he had “no comment.”