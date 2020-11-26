State seeing ‘concerning’ alcohol compliance rates among bars, restaurants in new report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people under the age of 21 are buying alcohol from bars and restaurants, according to a report shared by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The finding was reported by the commission at its November meeting.

Chief Law Enforcement Officer Bond Tubbs said 35% of bars and restaurants across the state sold to a minor during alcohol compliance checks conducted between Oct. 22 and Nov. 18.

Tubbs called the trend concerning.

What could be concerning for state officials is that the number is usually down between 7 to 15%. But Tubbs said he’s most concerned with curbside and alcohol carryout, which were made possible through an executive order from the governor that was meant to help businesses during the pandemic.

Despite that 35% of non-compliant bars and restaurants, the state said package stores and retail food stores maintained normal rates under 15% selling to minors.