State shares results of THP troopers Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security shared the results from Tennessee Highway Patrol’s launch of its I-40 Challenge enforcement initiative last week around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The results were statewide, as troopers were stationed every 20 miles along Interstate 40 on the busiest travel days before and after Thanksgiving.

The data showed that there was an increase from both 2017 and 2018 in total alcohol-related crashes, commercial motor vehicle (CMV)-related crashes, fatal crashes, non-fatal crashes, DUI citations, drug-related arrests, drug seizures, the weight of drugs seized, and CMV inspections.

There was also new data for distracted driving citations – with a total of 123, as well as for secondary crash investigations with a total of four.

The data also revealed there were decreases from both 2017-2018 in seatbelt citations, vehicle seizures and total vehicle miles traveled.

The numbers

According to the report, there were 84 total crashes on the Wednesday before and 95 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. Seven crashes were alcohol-related. THP also issued citations and arrested 26 individuals for impaired driving, as well as 14 drug-related arrests during the two-day enforcement period.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol assigned troopers every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts on the two busiest travel days of the weekend:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m.to 10 p.m.

And Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

I-40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

I-40 runs through Tennessee encompassing 455 miles.

According to THP, in 2018, there were 46 crashes on the Wednesday before and 55 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. One crash was alcohol-related. During the holiday 120-hour holiday period, THP also issued 1,559 seat belt/child restraint device citations and arrested 111 individuals for impaired driving statewide.

THP saying it will continue state-wide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.

RELATED: Tennessee will have troopers every 20 miles on I-40 over Thanksgiving

LATEST STORIES