KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans who love craft beer may have the opportunity to gain points for checking into a brewery.

The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail which is a mobile pass for craft beer drinkers. 60 Guild members are participating in the free digital passport program in an effort to encourage visitors and residents to explore Tennessee’s craft breweries and support local businesses.

Craft beer fans will access the trail passport using a mobile website and get points for trying out participating breweries across the state. Once earning enough points, beer lovers can redeem points for prizes, including stickers, hats, t-shirts and more.

“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”

Visit tnaletrail.org to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport pass. Then a link will be delivered to your phone, and you can save it you your home screen for one-tap access.

There are no downloads or apps required. To see the list of Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild members, click here.

The Knoxville Area Brewers Association also partnered with Visit Knoxville in 2016 to create the first Ale Trail in the area.