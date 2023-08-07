KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the summer season starts to come to an end in East Tennessee, the storms on Monday have left damage in some counties.
WATE’s meteorologists are reporting on power lines down, fallen trees and other debris on the roads based on reports from the National Weather Service.
At a Home Depot on Kingston Pike, there was a tree that looked to have fallen on top of a parked car in a parking lot. Another tree was seen covering part of the entrance to the store.
In Knoxville, a tree fell on top of some powerlines on Petticoat Road. Another tree fell in the middle of a crosswalk. Knoxville Fire Department is also on the scene of a Hazmat situation on Fountain View and Sanders Drive after fallen tree caused a gas leak.
A Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road in West Knoxville has severe damage after the roof came off during the storm.
A neighborhood in West Knoxville on Lovell Road had debris, fallen trees and damaged garage doors, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene to assist with the efforts to help the residents impacted by the storm.
Some schools have closed due to the storms, including Loudon High School in Loudon, Tenn. According to the Loudon County Schools’ Facebook, the high school will close on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Heavy rainfall has caused some flooding in some places in the area. A viewer sent WATE a photo of some flooding behind a building on Kingston Pike.
The storm has caused several power outages, click here to see if it is in your area.
The Knoxville Police Department has reported broken traffic signals at the intersections of Kingston Pike and Seven Oaks Drive; Kingston Pike and Winston Road; and Blount Avenue and Kay Street. Anyone in the area will need to use caution.
Editor’s Note: This story will be edited periodically as we work to get more storm damage information.