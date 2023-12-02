NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, an estimated 2,500 more births happened in Tennessee in the first six months of 2023, according to an analysis by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics.

Using provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) natality data for the first half of 2023, Middlebury economics professor Caitlin Myers co-authored the analysis and found there was a 2.3% average increase in births in states where abortion was not restricted. In Tennessee, there was a 3.3% increase.

Myers said those most likely to be impacted are younger women and women of color.

“When you look at the birth data, it’s clear that roughly a fifth or perhaps a quarter of people seeking abortions are deterred by the bans, are not finding one of these ways, and are giving birth as a result,” Myers said.

However, the paper found Tennessee women who are traveling out of state for abortions need to travel 130 more miles than they would have previously.

“Folks in Memphis are heading to Southern Illinois now, which is not nearly as long a distance as folks in Nashville are facing, and similarly, folks in the eastern portion of Tennessee still have access to services not that much farther away in North Carolina, in Virginia,” Myers explained.

University of Tennessee Medical Center OB-GYN Dr. Nikki Zite said with more births comes extra stress for healthcare providers, in particular those in rural communities and maternity deserts.

“We have a lot of labor delivery units that are really busting at the seams,” Zite said. “We’re seeing younger patients and patients who, you know, are not excited to be pregnant, having these pregnancies and deliveries, and that wears on our care team as well.”

She said she frequently needs to lean on her network to find care for her patients she can’t treat.

“It’s just nothing we ever thought we would be doing, nothing you train in,” she said.

Tennessee Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, celebrated the report.

“Tennessee law is working as intended and has already saved the lives of thousands of unborn children,” wrote Tennessee Right to Life President Stacy Dunn. “We are grateful for the legislators who worked with us to make our law one of the strongest pro-life laws in the nation and who made sure it remained strong in the last legislative session.”

Dunn’s group have been vocal supporters and advocates for the “Human Life Protection Act.”

The near-total abortion ban was signed in 2019 by TN Gov. Bill Lee and went into effect on Aug. 25, 2022 after the Dobbs decision.