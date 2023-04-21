BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County mother charged with murdering her toddler daughter, appeared in court Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Boswell faces more than a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, in connection to the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell, who was reportedly last seen alive by family members in late 2019.

Boswell’s recently appointed attorney, Gene Scott, told News Channel 11 this appearance will likely determine the schedule of hearings after her trial was pushed back to 2025 at her last hearing in December.

Goodwin has yet to rule on Scott’s request to allow her to wear civilian clothes during court appearances.

In a September 2022 hearing, Goodwin denied Boswell’s request for a new attorney citing a “difference of opinions” with her court-appointed attorney, Brad Sproles. In that same appearance, a pathologist testified that Evelyn died of asphyxiation.

The following month, Sproles withdrew from the case and Scott was appointed all in the same hearing.

It’s unclear whether previous rulings will be overturned.

Photo of Evelyn Boswell, Courtesy of Megan Boswell

Evelyn was the subject of a weeks-long AMBER alert with searches that spanned several states in 2020. Her body was found on a family member’s property on March 6 of that year.

